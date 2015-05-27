8th Circuit rules against union in Arkansas bakery case

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court Wednesday ruled against the National Labor Relations Board by overturning a lower court’s injunction that the Board had sought to force an Arkansas bakery to recognize a union representing plant workers.

The NLRB filed suit in federal court last year claiming that Hope, Arkansas-based Southern Bakeries threatened and harassed employees into dropping their support for the union.

