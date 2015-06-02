FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Q&A: Employers should start planning now for new overtime rules
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 2, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Q&A: Employers should start planning now for new overtime rules

Mica Rosenberg

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Later this month the Department of Labor is expected to unveil much anticipated changes in the nation’s overtime rules by increasing the amount salaried employees need to earn to be exempt from the Fair Labor Standards Act.

John Thompson, a partner in the Atlanta office of Fisher & Phillips, a national labor and employment law firm, said the main change will likely be in the salary level used to determine the “white collar” exemption from overtime pay that applies to “executive, administrative and professional” employees. Other changes could include how the job duties to qualify for the exemptions are defined.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1AKUJSu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.