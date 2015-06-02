Q&A: Employers should start planning now for new overtime rules

(Reuters) - Later this month the Department of Labor is expected to unveil much anticipated changes in the nation’s overtime rules by increasing the amount salaried employees need to earn to be exempt from the Fair Labor Standards Act.

John Thompson, a partner in the Atlanta office of Fisher & Phillips, a national labor and employment law firm, said the main change will likely be in the salary level used to determine the “white collar” exemption from overtime pay that applies to “executive, administrative and professional” employees. Other changes could include how the job duties to qualify for the exemptions are defined.

