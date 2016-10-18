8th Circuit revives disability bias lawsuit against N.D. healthcare system

A divided federal appeals court on Monday revived a medical technician's discrimination lawsuit against a North Dakota healthcare system that she says fired her because of her degenerative spine condition.

A panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 that Roberta Kowitz's efforts to notify Trinity Health about her doctor's recommendation that she not take a mandatory CPR certification test could be enough for a jury to believe she requested a reasonable accommodation.

