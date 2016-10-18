FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
8th Circuit revives disability bias lawsuit against N.D. healthcare system
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 18, 2016 / 10:56 AM / 10 months ago

8th Circuit revives disability bias lawsuit against N.D. healthcare system

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A divided federal appeals court on Monday revived a medical technician's discrimination lawsuit against a North Dakota healthcare system that she says fired her because of her degenerative spine condition.

A panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 that Roberta Kowitz's efforts to notify Trinity Health about her doctor's recommendation that she not take a mandatory CPR certification test could be enough for a jury to believe she requested a reasonable accommodation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2edC8aj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.