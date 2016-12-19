FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Week Ahead in Employment: Dec. 19, 2016
December 19, 2016 / 12:05 PM / 8 months ago

Week Ahead in Employment: Dec. 19, 2016

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the labor and employment law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Monday, Dec. 19

9:30 a.m. - The widow of a mechanic killed in an accident at the Pennsylvania crane plant where he worked for 25 years will ask the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to revive her wrongful death claims, after a judge said she alleged that the wrong company employed her husband.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gRXQio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
