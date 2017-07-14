FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Republican-controlled Senate committee set to vote on NLRB nominees
#TrumpInParis
#PhilipMorris
#SteelTariffs
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Hope, anguish ahead of Trump's steel tariff call
Steel
Hope, anguish ahead of Trump's steel tariff call
Inside Philip Morris' campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris' campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Wildfires reveal the dangerous side of reporting
Reuters backstory
Wildfires reveal the dangerous side of reporting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 14, 2017 / 1:26 AM / an hour ago

Republican-controlled Senate committee set to vote on NLRB nominees

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The Republican chairman of a Senate committee dismissed Democratic criticism that the panel is moving too fast to approve President Donald Trump's nominees to the National Labor Relations Board at a hearing on Thursday.

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions has scheduled a vote on nominees William Emanuel, a partner at Littler Mendelson, and Marvin Kaplan, chief counsel at the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission, for next Wednesday. That would come 22 days and 29 days after Trump announced their respective nominations. To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uXl66X

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.