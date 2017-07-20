FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Labor Department to repeal Obama-era rule on tip pooling
July 20, 2017 / 10:34 PM / an hour ago

Labor Department to repeal Obama-era rule on tip pooling

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The Trump administration has announced its intention to rescind an Obama-era rule prohibiting restaurants and bars from forcing servers who are paid minimum wage to share their tips with untipped employees such as cooks and dishwashers.

The U.S. Labor Department aims to issue a notice of proposed rulemaking in August to roll back the 2011 tip-pooling regulation, according to the White House's regulatory agenda published on Thursday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ufM37n

