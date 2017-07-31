FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mo. appeals court redeems union's language for 'right-to-work' repeal vote
July 31, 2017 / 10:51 PM / an hour ago

Mo. appeals court redeems union's language for 'right-to-work' repeal vote

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A Missouri appeals court has approved the wording in a union-backed referendum to repeal the state’s new “right-to-work” law, reversing a trial court judge who had rewritten the ballot initiative.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District on Friday ruled that the language used in the referendum seeking to block the right to work law was fair and sufficient. Workers represented by the National Right to Work Committee(NRTWC) had challenged the ballot question.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tSwCzB

