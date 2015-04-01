U.S. court sends claims by KBR whistleblower to arbitration

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday dismissed a Kuwaiti subcontractor from a lawsuit against KBR Inc and sent claims made by a former KBR employee and whistleblower to arbitration, in a long-running case accusing the defense contractor of defrauding the U.S. military during the Iraq War.

The case was first filed in 2006 by Bud Conyers, a former KBR truck driver who said he was fired from the company in 2003 after complaining about misconduct he witnessed in Iraq and Kuwait.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/19DCmSQ