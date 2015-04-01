FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. court sends claims by KBR whistleblower to arbitration
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 1, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. court sends claims by KBR whistleblower to arbitration

Mica Rosenberg

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday dismissed a Kuwaiti subcontractor from a lawsuit against KBR Inc and sent claims made by a former KBR employee and whistleblower to arbitration, in a long-running case accusing the defense contractor of defrauding the U.S. military during the Iraq War.

The case was first filed in 2006 by Bud Conyers, a former KBR truck driver who said he was fired from the company in 2003 after complaining about misconduct he witnessed in Iraq and Kuwait.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/19DCmSQ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.