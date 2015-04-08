Q&A: NLRB guidance on union election rules brings clarity-Cornell

(Reuters) - Clear guidance on how to implement new National Labor Relations Board rules aimed at streamlining union elections will benefit both management and union-side lawyers, said Angela Cornell, the Director of the Labor Law Clinic at Cornell University Law School.

On Monday, the NLRB’s General Counsel Richard Griffin issued a 36-page guidance memo on how to implement rules adopted in December that sparked controversy among employers and Republican lawmakers.

