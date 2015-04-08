FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Q&A: NLRB guidance on union election rules brings clarity-Cornell
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 8, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Q&A: NLRB guidance on union election rules brings clarity-Cornell

Mica Rosenberg

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Clear guidance on how to implement new National Labor Relations Board rules aimed at streamlining union elections will benefit both management and union-side lawyers, said Angela Cornell, the Director of the Labor Law Clinic at Cornell University Law School.

On Monday, the NLRB’s General Counsel Richard Griffin issued a 36-page guidance memo on how to implement rules adopted in December that sparked controversy among employers and Republican lawmakers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Cez3t2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.