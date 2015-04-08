3rd Circuit backs Brazilian pastor in religious visa row

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court ruled Tuesday that a Pentecostal pastor from Brazil cannot automatically be barred from a religious worker visa because he was in the United States illegally before he applied.

The ruling could have broad implications for a range of religious workers that want to immigrate to the U.S. or adjust their status, said the pastor’s attorney William Stock from the Philadelphia firm Klasko, Rulon, Stock & Seltzer.

