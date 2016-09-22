D.C. Circuit mulls NLRB decision that FedEx drivers were employees

A federal appeals court on Wednesday grappled with whether to uphold a National Labor Relations Board decision that FedEx Home Delivery drivers in Connecticut were employees despite the court's earlier ruling that strikingly similar drivers were independent contractors.

During oral arguments at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, NLRB attorney Kellie Isbell tried to convince the three-judge panel that the circuit's 2009 rejection of the board's decision about the employment status of Boston-area FedEx drivers does not prevent it from accepting the board's ruling on the Connecticut drivers, which was based on a revised standard.

