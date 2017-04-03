D.C. Circuit signals it will not rule on NLRB's new backpay award approach

A federal appeals court signaled on Monday that it would punt on the question of whether the National Labor Relations Board has the authority to order employers to reimburse workers who are unlawfully fired for the entire cost of finding a comparable job.

Although members of a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit indicated during oral argument they were concerned with the possibility that such payments could result in a windfall for the affected worker, Chief Circuit Judge Merrick Garland suggested that the panel would rather deal with that situation if it actually happens once the payment is calculated.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oRSqbN