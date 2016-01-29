FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lawsuits claim Disney, consulting firms conspired to push out U.S. workers
January 29, 2016 / 8:52 PM / 2 years ago

Lawsuits claim Disney, consulting firms conspired to push out U.S. workers

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Jan 29 -

Walt Disney Co’s mass layoffs of information technology employees, who were replaced by foreign workers, led to a lot of negative publicity, and even some political backlash, but recent lawsuits attacking the entertainment giant for the firings face significant legal hurdles.

Two putative class actions filed in Florida federal court on Monday claim Disney conspired with global consulting firms Cognizant Technology Solutions and HCL Inc to get rid of U.S. workers in favor of cheaper labor from overseas.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ntyxqc

