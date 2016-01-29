Lawsuits claim Disney, consulting firms conspired to push out U.S. workers

Jan 29 -

Walt Disney Co’s mass layoffs of information technology employees, who were replaced by foreign workers, led to a lot of negative publicity, and even some political backlash, but recent lawsuits attacking the entertainment giant for the firings face significant legal hurdles.

Two putative class actions filed in Florida federal court on Monday claim Disney conspired with global consulting firms Cognizant Technology Solutions and HCL Inc to get rid of U.S. workers in favor of cheaper labor from overseas.

