8 months ago
Montclair State University immune from disability bias lawsuit - 3rd Circuit
December 28, 2016 / 1:14 PM / 8 months ago

Montclair State University immune from disability bias lawsuit - 3rd Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday tossed a disability discrimination lawsuit against Montclair State University, finding that the school was immune from suit by a former employee because it is an arm of the state of New Jersey.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded in a "close case" that Montclair State is owed immunity under the 11th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which protects states from lawsuits in federal court.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2igUvy8

