Montclair State University immune from disability bias lawsuit - 3rd Circuit

A federal appeals court on Tuesday tossed a disability discrimination lawsuit against Montclair State University, finding that the school was immune from suit by a former employee because it is an arm of the state of New Jersey.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded in a "close case" that Montclair State is owed immunity under the 11th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which protects states from lawsuits in federal court.

