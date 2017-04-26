Tribal employee not immune to lawsuit for car crash while working - U.S. Supreme Court

An employee of a casino run by a Connecticut-based Native American tribe cannot invoke the tribe's sovereign immunity to avoid liability for hitting a car with the limousine he was driving as part of his job, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled.

In an unanimous ruling authored by Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Tuesday, the high court ruled that sovereign immunity does not extend to tribal employees like Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority worker William Clarke when they, and not their employers, are the targets of lawsuits.

