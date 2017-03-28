8th Circuit revives former Arkansas deputy's wrongful termination lawsuit

A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a former Arkansas county sheriff's deputy’s wrongful termination lawsuit in which he accused his boss of firing him for supporting a political rival in a sheriff's election.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a federal judge’s ruling that gave the sheriff qualified immunity and remanded Gary Thompson’s claim brought under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution back to federal court in Little Rock, Arkansas. The panel said the judge used the wrong test for balancing free speech rights of public employees with the need for government to operate efficiently.

