Delayed McDonald's NLRB joint employment trial slated to start March 10

By Robert Iafolla

Video conferencing and other courtroom technologies are sufficient to allow the National Labor Relations Board trial over whether McDonald’s USA can be held liable for alleged labor violations by its franchisees to proceed, a judge has ruled.

Administrative Law Judge Lauren Esposito in Manhattan on Thursday denied McDonald’s request to try the case separately in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles in order to eliminate the need for any party to participate remotely.

