Business groups back challenge to NLRB's joint employment standard

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, National Association of Manufacturers and 13 other business groups filed amicus briefs Tuesday asking a federal appeals court to overturn the National Labor Relations Board’s new joint employment standard.

The groups largely echoed the arguments of the California waste management company Browning-Ferris Industries, a subsidiary of Republic Services Inc, which is challenging the joint employment test at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Browning-Ferris is represented by Seyfarth Shaw.

