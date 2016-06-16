FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Business groups back challenge to NLRB's joint employment standard
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 16, 2016 / 11:57 AM / a year ago

Business groups back challenge to NLRB's joint employment standard

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, National Association of Manufacturers and 13 other business groups filed amicus briefs Tuesday asking a federal appeals court to overturn the National Labor Relations Board’s new joint employment standard.

The groups largely echoed the arguments of the California waste management company Browning-Ferris Industries, a subsidiary of Republic Services Inc, which is challenging the joint employment test at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Browning-Ferris is represented by Seyfarth Shaw.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UQkiry

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.