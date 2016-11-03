Ex-delivery drivers claim Amazon was joint employer, owes them overtime pay

Chicago delivery drivers have sued Amazon.com Inc for unpaid overtime, claiming in a proposed class action that the online retail giant was their "joint employer" along with the local delivery company that hired them.

Theron Bradley and Tommy Jenkins filed their lawsuit in federal court in Chicago on Tuesday saying Amazon is their joint employer under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) and Illinois state law because the company trained, monitored, supervised, evaluated and disciplined them.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eEMSg5