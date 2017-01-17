D.C. Circuit to hear arguments in NLRB joint employment case on March 9

A federal appeals court announced on Friday that it will hold oral argument on March 9 in a California waste management company's challenge to a contentious National Labor Relations Board decision revising its standard for joint employment.

While the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit set an argument date in its one-page order, it did not announce which three judges will hear the bid by Browning-Ferris Industries, represented by Seyfarth Shaw, to overturn the NLRB's decision.

