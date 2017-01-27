FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4th Circuit creates new joint employment test for FLSA claims
January 27, 2017 / 1:26 AM / 7 months ago

4th Circuit creates new joint employment test for FLSA claims

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court created a new test for finding joint employment under federal wage law in a ruling on Wednesday that revived a lawsuit against a construction company in Maryland.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that drywall contractor Commercial Interiors Inc jointly employed construction workers at now-defunct metal framing and drywall installation company J.I. General Contractors Inc because both companies determined their terms and conditions of employment.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jv0ZJn

