4th Circuit creates new joint employment test for FLSA claims

A federal appeals court created a new test for finding joint employment under federal wage law in a ruling on Wednesday that revived a lawsuit against a construction company in Maryland.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that drywall contractor Commercial Interiors Inc jointly employed construction workers at now-defunct metal framing and drywall installation company J.I. General Contractors Inc because both companies determined their terms and conditions of employment.

