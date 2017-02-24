A federal appeals court on Thursday appeared likely to overturn a National Labor Relations Board ruling that CNN America Inc was the joint employer of subcontracted technicians and participated in an unlawful attempt to get rid of unionized workers.

The NLRB was met with a skeptical three-judge panel during oral arguments at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. The judges questioned NLRB lawyer Joan Hoyte-Hayes' assertion that the proper test for determining joint employment when it ruled in 2014 was whether CNN shared and co-determined the Team Video Services (TVS) workers’ employment conditions, as opposed to having direct and immediate control over them.

