House Democrats ask NLRB for clarity on joint employment for franchisors

A group of 13 Democrats from the House of Representatives has asked the National Labor Relations Board for clarification on its existing guidance for determining joint employment in franchisor-franchisee relationships.

In a letter sent to NLRB Associate General Counsel Barry Kearney on Monday, the Democrats asked whether the NLRB's April 2015 memorandum that freed franchisor Freshii from joint employer liability can be used as a roadmap for navigating the board's new joint employment standard from its August 2015 ruling in Browning-Ferris Industries.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2q4jQym