The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups have
urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review a decision involving
DirecTV that applied a unique standard for joint employment
under federal wage law that they say threatens a variety of
business-to-business relationships.
In an amicus brief filed Thursday, the Chamber, the National
Association of Manufacturers and other industry associations
warned that a January ruling from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals could trigger a deluge of nationwide class actions
targeting business arrangements that have been in place for
years.
