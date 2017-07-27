House bill would narrow joint employment under FLSA and NLRA

Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday introduced legislation to narrow the definition of joint employment for a pair of federal labor and employment laws.

The bill would amend the Fair Labor Standards Act and the National Labor Relations Act so companies qualify as joint employers of workers hired by another business if they directly and immediately exercise significant control over the terms and conditions of employment.

