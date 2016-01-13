NLRB ruling tees up appeal of expanded joint employment standard

A three-member panel of the NLRB unanimously found that Browning-Ferris violated federal labor law by refusing to negotiate with Teamsters Local 350, which represents workers at its recycling facility in Milpitas, California. The ruling was inevitable, as the company declared in September that it would not deal with the union and insisted it had no duty to do so, in spite of the NLRB’s earlier finding that it was a joint employer.

