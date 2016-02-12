FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
McDonald's trial in NLRB joint employment case to begin March 10
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 12, 2016 / 7:26 PM / 2 years ago

McDonald's trial in NLRB joint employment case to begin March 10

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The long-delayed National Labor Relations Board trial that will delve into whether McDonald’s USA can be held liable for alleged labor violations by its franchisees is scheduled to begin March 10, a judge ruled Thursday.

Administrative Law Judge Lauren Esposito in Manhattan had canceled the trial’s Jan. 11 start date due to problems with videoconferencing and Internet access in the courtroom. The trial was originally set to begin in May 2015.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Smd6Vs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.