McDonald's trial in NLRB joint employment case to begin March 10

The long-delayed National Labor Relations Board trial that will delve into whether McDonald’s USA can be held liable for alleged labor violations by its franchisees is scheduled to begin March 10, a judge ruled Thursday.

Administrative Law Judge Lauren Esposito in Manhattan had canceled the trial’s Jan. 11 start date due to problems with videoconferencing and Internet access in the courtroom. The trial was originally set to begin in May 2015.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Smd6Vs