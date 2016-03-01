FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Browning-Ferris previews arguments against NLRB joint employment test
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 1, 2016 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

Browning-Ferris previews arguments against NLRB joint employment test

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

By Robert Iafolla

Browning-Ferris Industries’ appeal of the National Labor Relations Board’s new test for finding joint employment will likely be grounded in both federal labor law and administrative law, according to court papers filed Friday.

Browning-Ferris, a subsidiary of Republic Services Inc, told the U.S. Appeals Court for the D.C. Circuit that the NLRB’s joint employer test runs afoul of the National Labor Relations Act in a statement of issues.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1pmxd9N

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.