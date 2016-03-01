Browning-Ferris previews arguments against NLRB joint employment test

By Robert Iafolla

Browning-Ferris Industries’ appeal of the National Labor Relations Board’s new test for finding joint employment will likely be grounded in both federal labor law and administrative law, according to court papers filed Friday.

Browning-Ferris, a subsidiary of Republic Services Inc, told the U.S. Appeals Court for the D.C. Circuit that the NLRB’s joint employer test runs afoul of the National Labor Relations Act in a statement of issues.

