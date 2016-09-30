FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Union says impact of Browning-Ferris decision limited to parties involved
September 30, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Union says impact of Browning-Ferris decision limited to parties involved

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The only consequence of the National Labor Relations Board's contentious decision that a California waste management company is a joint employer of workers supplied by a staffing firm is that the company must bargain with the workers' union, the union told a federal appeals court.

In a brief filed Wednesday with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, a local chapter of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union rejected the notion that the NLRB created a new test for determining when companies are joint employers in its ruling in Browning-Ferris Industries. The union is represented by Beeson Tayer & Bodine.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ds0c6u

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
