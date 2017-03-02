FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
High court to hear age bias case on appellate court jurisdiction over late appeals
March 2, 2017 / 12:41 PM / 6 months ago

High court to hear age bias case on appellate court jurisdiction over late appeals

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to take up a bid by a former employee of a Fannie Mae-affiliated nonprofit to revive her job discrimination lawsuit that was upended on jurisdictional grounds.

Charmaine Hamer is challenging a decision from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refusing to consider her appeal of the dismissal of her sex and age bias claims against Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago and Fannie Mae. The circuit said it had no authority to hear the appeal that Hamer filed late, even though she did so with the permission of a federal judge in Chicago.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lh60bl

