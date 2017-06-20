The Trump administration has named Patrick Pizzella, the acting chairman of the Federal Labor Relations Authority, for the number two post at the U.S. Labor Department.

The administration announced late on Monday its intent to nominate Pizzella, a former Labor Department official during the George W. Bush administration, for deputy secretary of labor. Pizzella has worked in management and administration positions in six different federal agencies going back to the 1980s.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2snXPMc