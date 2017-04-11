A former nonequity partner at Heller Ehrman, a San Francisco firm that collapsed in 2008, cannot recover $1.2 million in pay in bankruptcy proceedings because he was a shareholder and not an employee of the now defunct firm, a divided federal appeals court has ruled.

In a 2-1 ruling, a panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday held that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali in San Francisco made clear errors of law and fact when he allowed William Neuman’s claim, especially with respect to his focus on the fixed income element of Neuman's contract with the firm.

