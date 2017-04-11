A former nonequity partner at Heller Ehrman, a San Francisco
firm that collapsed in 2008, cannot recover $1.2 million in pay
in bankruptcy proceedings because he was a shareholder and not
an employee of the now defunct firm, a divided federal appeals
court has ruled.
In a 2-1 ruling, a panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals on Monday held that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali
in San Francisco made clear errors of law and fact when he
allowed William Neuman’s claim, especially with respect to his
focus on the fixed income element of Neuman's contract with the
firm.
