Former Vanderbilt workers cannot sue under WARN Act for layoff - 8th Circuit

A federal appeals court on Tuesday scuttled a $420,000 deal to settle a class action against Vanderbilt University for allegedly violating federal law governing mass layoffs.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a group of nearly 200 employees of the Nashville, Tennessee-based university cannot sue the school because their termination happened too long before about 300 other workers were let go.

