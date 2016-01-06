FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Vanderbilt workers cannot sue under WARN Act for layoff - 8th Circuit
January 6, 2016 / 12:38 PM / 2 years ago

Former Vanderbilt workers cannot sue under WARN Act for layoff - 8th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Jan 6 -

A federal appeals court on Tuesday scuttled a $420,000 deal to settle a class action against Vanderbilt University for allegedly violating federal law governing mass layoffs.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a group of nearly 200 employees of the Nashville, Tennessee-based university cannot sue the school because their termination happened too long before about 300 other workers were let go.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JX8qgh

