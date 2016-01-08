Former Vanderbilt workers cannot sue under WARN Act for layoff - 6th Circuit

A federal appeals court on Tuesday scuttled a $420,000 deal to settle a class action against Vanderbilt University for allegedly violating federal law governing mass layoffs.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a group of nearly 200 employees of the Nashville, Tennessee-based university cannot sue the school because their termination happened too long before about 300 other workers were let go.

NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the case was in the 8th Circuit. It was in the 6th Circuit.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1O8Q7Zv