FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Vanderbilt workers cannot sue under WARN Act for layoff - 6th Circuit
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 8, 2016 / 3:03 PM / 2 years ago

Former Vanderbilt workers cannot sue under WARN Act for layoff - 6th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday scuttled a $420,000 deal to settle a class action against Vanderbilt University for allegedly violating federal law governing mass layoffs.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a group of nearly 200 employees of the Nashville, Tennessee-based university cannot sue the school because their termination happened too long before about 300 other workers were let go.

NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the case was in the 8th Circuit. It was in the 6th Circuit.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1O8Q7Zv

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.