FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2nd Circuit adopts FMLA test, revives worker's interference claims
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 18, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

2nd Circuit adopts FMLA test, revives worker's interference claims

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

By Robert Iafolla

A federal appeals court on Thursday revived a lawsuit alleging the Culinary Institute of America wrongly denied an employee’s request for family medical leave to care for her two children and then fired her.

The decision from a unanimous three-judge panel marks the first time the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals set forth a test for analyzing a prima facie case of interference under the Family Medical Leave Act, although the circuit had previously used it in unpublished decisions.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1S7PmBD

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.