2nd Circuit adopts FMLA test, revives worker's interference claims

By Robert Iafolla

A federal appeals court on Thursday revived a lawsuit alleging the Culinary Institute of America wrongly denied an employee’s request for family medical leave to care for her two children and then fired her.

The decision from a unanimous three-judge panel marks the first time the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals set forth a test for analyzing a prima facie case of interference under the Family Medical Leave Act, although the circuit had previously used it in unpublished decisions.

