February 17, 2016 / 11:37 PM / 2 years ago

Insurer must defend contract worker's negligence lawsuit - 3rd Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

An insurance company must defend a Philadelphia parking garage owner against a lawsuit filed by an injured worker who was employed by a subcontractor, a federal appeals court ruled.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that Ohio-based Westfield Insurance Group’s responsibility to defend Ramara Inc was triggered by the worker alleging that the negligence of the subcontractor hired by Ramara was a significant factor in his injuries.

