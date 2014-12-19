U.S. NLRB issues labor violations complaints against McDonald's

Dec 19 (Reuters) - A lawyer from the U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Friday filed complaints against McDonald’s Corp and its franchisees for alleged labor violations.

NLRB General Counsel Richard Griffin filed 13 complaints against the company and its franchisees from New York to Los Angeles, the board said.

The complaints claim the franchisees illegally fired or intimidated workers for engaging in union organizing and protests.

The complaints will be considered by administrative law judges in March 2015.

They follow Griffin’s announcement in July that McDonald’s and its franchises would be treated as joint employers in the cases, meaning the company can be held liable for labor violations. (Reporting by Noeleen Walder)