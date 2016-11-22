FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
McDonald's fights a second class action brought by franchise workers
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 22, 2016 / 11:46 AM / 9 months ago

McDonald's fights a second class action brought by franchise workers

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

McDonald's Corp has asked a federal judge to throw out a proposed class action filed by workers at a California franchise, arguing that it cannot be held liable for state law violations just because workers believed the company rather than the local franchisee was their employer.

In a brief filed Friday, McDonald's, represented by Jones Day, tried to convince a federal judge for a second time to stop a lawsuit from proceeding under a theory of ostensible agency, a California common law doctrine that says a company can be held liable for labor law violations if workers reasonably believed it was their employer. The laws that the plaintiffs sued under, however, McDonald's argued, limit liability to those that have control over working conditions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gbYxmB

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.