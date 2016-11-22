McDonald's fights a second class action brought by franchise workers

McDonald's Corp has asked a federal judge to throw out a proposed class action filed by workers at a California franchise, arguing that it cannot be held liable for state law violations just because workers believed the company rather than the local franchisee was their employer.

In a brief filed Friday, McDonald's, represented by Jones Day, tried to convince a federal judge for a second time to stop a lawsuit from proceeding under a theory of ostensible agency, a California common law doctrine that says a company can be held liable for labor law violations if workers reasonably believed it was their employer. The laws that the plaintiffs sued under, however, McDonald's argued, limit liability to those that have control over working conditions.

