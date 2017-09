The Georgia Supreme Court ruled on Monday that state minimum wage law applies to in-home care workers who brought a putative class action against a home-care provider seeking backpay for unpaid driving time.

The unanimous ruling appears certain to revive the lawsuit, which a federal district judge in Georgia had administratively terminated in March pending the high court’s interpretation of state law.

