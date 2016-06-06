FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rhea Lana can sue DOL over its volunteers' employee status - D.C. Circuit
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 6, 2016 / 12:46 PM / a year ago

Rhea Lana can sue DOL over its volunteers' employee status - D.C. Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

June 6 -

Consignment company Rhea Lana Inc can sue to challenge the U.S. Labor Department’s determination that its volunteer salespeople are employees under federal wage and hour laws, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.

A unanimous panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit held that the department’s letter represents a final agency notice susceptible to legal challenge because it told Rhea Lana that it would be penalized under the Fair Labor Standards Act if it fails to pay its salespeople.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/212Trug

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.