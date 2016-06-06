Rhea Lana can sue DOL over its volunteers' employee status - D.C. Circuit

June 6 -

Consignment company Rhea Lana Inc can sue to challenge the U.S. Labor Department’s determination that its volunteer salespeople are employees under federal wage and hour laws, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.

A unanimous panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit held that the department’s letter represents a final agency notice susceptible to legal challenge because it told Rhea Lana that it would be penalized under the Fair Labor Standards Act if it fails to pay its salespeople.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/212Trug