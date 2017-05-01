FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2017 / 9:44 PM / 4 months ago

Postmates couriers ask judge to approve misclassification settlement

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Couriers for the internet delivery company Postmates have asked a federal judge in Oakland, California to approve an $8.75 million settlement to resolve allegations that the company misclassified the workers as independent contractors in violation of state and federal wage laws.

The couriers told U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White on Friday that the nationwide settlement, which also includes changes to Postmates’ business practices designed to strengthen couriers’ rights against unwarranted termination, provides “excellent monetary and non-monetary value” in light of the risks of continued litigation. The couriers are represented by Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan, who also represents Uber drivers in their closely watched misclassification lawsuit.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pz8hx8

