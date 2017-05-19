FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
11th Circuit rejects Uber drivers' bid to restart wage class action
May 19, 2017 / 12:41 AM / 3 months ago

11th Circuit rejects Uber drivers' bid to restart wage class action

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected a challenge to a Florida federal judge’s order that sent a proposed class action claiming Uber Technologies Inc misclassified drivers as independent contractors to individual arbitration.

In a two-page per curiam ruling, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to consider the drivers' arguments because they had not previously raised them at the district court level.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pYJCS3

