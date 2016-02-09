Moen wins benefits dispute with retirees - 6th Circuit

A federal appeals court on Monday overturned an award of lifetime healthcare benefits to hundreds of retirees from a long-closed Moen Inc manufacturing plant in northeastern Ohio, along with more than $775,000 in attorneys’ fees awarded to the workers’ lawyers.

Applying a 2015 ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court in a similar case, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that nothing in a 2005 collective bargaining agreement or a 2008 plant-closing agreement required the company to pay for the retirees’ healthcare benefits in perpetuity.

