Moen wins benefits dispute with retirees - 6th Circuit
February 9, 2016 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

Moen wins benefits dispute with retirees - 6th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday overturned an award of lifetime healthcare benefits to hundreds of retirees from a long-closed Moen Inc manufacturing plant in northeastern Ohio, along with more than $775,000 in attorneys’ fees awarded to the workers’ lawyers.

Applying a 2015 ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court in a similar case, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that nothing in a 2005 collective bargaining agreement or a 2008 plant-closing agreement required the company to pay for the retirees’ healthcare benefits in perpetuity.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TaiCu8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
