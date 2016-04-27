4th Circuit signs off on "micro-union" at Nestle plant

A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld the National Labor Relations Board’s standard for the creation of “micro unions,” rejecting arguments from a Nestle subsidiary and several trade groups who said the standard is unlawful and will lead to fractured workplaces.

Nestle Dreyer’s Ice Cream Co, represented by Foley & Lardner and Ogletree Deakins, had sought to overturn a 2014 NLRB decision that allowed about 110 maintenance workers at one of its California ice cream plants to form a union that excluded more than 570 production employees at the same plant.

