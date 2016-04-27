FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4th Circuit signs off on "micro-union" at Nestle plant
April 27, 2016

4th Circuit signs off on "micro-union" at Nestle plant

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld the National Labor Relations Board’s standard for the creation of “micro unions,” rejecting arguments from a Nestle subsidiary and several trade groups who said the standard is unlawful and will lead to fractured workplaces.

Nestle Dreyer’s Ice Cream Co, represented by Foley & Lardner and Ogletree Deakins, had sought to overturn a 2014 NLRB decision that allowed about 110 maintenance workers at one of its California ice cream plants to form a union that excluded more than 570 production employees at the same plant.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/26tze5h

