Former NLRB acting general counsel's tenure was invalid - 9th Circuit
March 8, 2016 / 12:53 PM / a year ago

Former NLRB acting general counsel's tenure was invalid - 9th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

By Robert Iafolla

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Monday became the second federal circuit to invalidate most of former National Labor Relations Board acting general counsel Lafe Solomon’s tenure in a case involving labor strife at a home healthcare company.

Agreeing with a D.C. Circuit ruling from August, a three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit ruled Solomon, who was tapped by President Barack Obama in June 2010 to serve as acting general counsel, was no longer eligible for the temporary post under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act (FVRA) once Obama nominated him to the permanent position in January 2011.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RxZdy0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
