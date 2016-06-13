NLRB can order reimbursement of bargaining expenses - D.C. Circuit

The National Labor Relations Board can order an employer to reimburse a union's bargaining expenses to remedy an unfair labor practice, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit upheld the NLRB's ruling that Camelot Terrace Inc and Galesburg Terrace Inc, two Illinois nursing homes formerly owned by the same businessman, must pay a union's negotiating costs because the nursing homes bargained in bad faith.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1S2aQNa