a year ago
NLRB at Work: Class-action waiver fight heats up
July 5, 2016 / 12:06 PM / a year ago

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) -

A federal appeals court declined last week to stay its decision from May that affirmed the National Labor Relations Board's position that federal labor law prohibits class-action waivers in workers' arbitration agreements.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling in Lewis v. Epic Systems was the first time a federal appeals court agreed with the NLRB that the National Labor Relations Act's protections for concerted employee action make class-action waivers unenforceable, which the board first set forth in its 2012 ruling in D.R. Horton.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29nfMRZ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
