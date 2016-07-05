NLRB at Work: Class-action waiver fight heats up

July 5 (Reuters) -

A federal appeals court declined last week to stay its decision from May that affirmed the National Labor Relations Board's position that federal labor law prohibits class-action waivers in workers' arbitration agreements.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling in Lewis v. Epic Systems was the first time a federal appeals court agreed with the NLRB that the National Labor Relations Act's protections for concerted employee action make class-action waivers unenforceable, which the board first set forth in its 2012 ruling in D.R. Horton.

