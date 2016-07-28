Uber tells court settlement will moot NLRB's subpoena requests

Uber Technologies Inc has asked a federal court to stay the litigation over two National Labor Relations Board subpoenas, arguing that the data requests will be rendered moot if the underlying charges are dismissed pursuant to the settlement of a major class action against the company.

In papers filed on Tuesday, Uber rejected the NLRB's argument that dismissing the two underlying unfair labor practice charges will not affect the subpoenas. Uber, represented by Littler Mendelson, said the subpoenas "will not continue in perpetuity post-dismissal."

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2afJOE3