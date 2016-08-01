Quicken Loans' confidentiality policy violates labor law - D.C. Circuit

Quicken Loans Inc violated federal labor law with its workplace policies that prohibited its mortgage bankers from disclosing employee information or publicly criticizing the company and management, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit unanimously affirmed the National Labor Relations Board's ruling that the Detroit-based mortgage lending company's confidentiality and non-disparagement rules unlawfully interfered with workers' rights to organize, discuss workplace matters and protest employers' practices.

