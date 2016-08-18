NLRB at Work: Hirozawa's impending departure from board

A ruling that could extend graduate students' right to organize tops the list of decisions the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) will likely hand down before Member Kent Hirozawa leaves his post Aug. 27, labor law experts told Reuters.

Those experts predicted a flurry of activity by the NLRB prior to Hirozawa's exit. Beyond the graduate student issue, the board could rule in cases involving its jurisdiction at charter schools, joint employment in the staffing industry and administrative law judges' authority over settlements, among others.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2b3wy6b